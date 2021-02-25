US Wants to Avoid Using Linking US Citizens Release From Iran to Nuclear Deal- State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2021) The United States wants to avoid mixing the issue of seeking the release of US citizens held in Iran to the nuclear program issue, US State Department spokesperson Ned price told reporters.

"When it comes to these issues, the nuclear issue and the safe return of the Americans who are wrongfully and unjustly held, we don't want to tie their fates to an issue that is complex and that is challenging," Price said during a press briefing on Wednesday.

Price said the safe return of US citizens detained in Iran is an urgent priority for the Biden administration.

Iran has detained at least five US citizens since September.