UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Wants To Avoid Using Linking US Citizens Release From Iran To Nuclear Deal- State Dept.

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 25th February 2021 | 02:40 AM

US Wants to Avoid Using Linking US Citizens Release From Iran to Nuclear Deal- State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2021) The United States wants to avoid mixing the issue of seeking the release of US citizens held in Iran to the nuclear program issue, US State Department spokesperson Ned price told reporters.

"When it comes to these issues, the nuclear issue and the safe return of the Americans who are wrongfully and unjustly held, we don't want to tie their fates to an issue that is complex and that is challenging," Price said during a press briefing on Wednesday.

Price said the safe return of US citizens detained in Iran is an urgent priority for the Biden administration.

Iran has detained at least five US citizens since September.

Related Topics

Iran Nuclear Price United States September

Recent Stories

Hamriyah Free Zone signs investment agreement with ..

2 hours ago

Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure joins &#039; ..

3 hours ago

Bennett edges sprint to take fourth stage of UAE T ..

3 hours ago

Biden to review key supply chains after semiconduc ..

2 hours ago

US, Israel Reconvene Strategic Working Group on Ir ..

2 hours ago

Biden Nominee for CIA Director Says Underestimatin ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.