US Wants To Bar Cuba From Americas Summit In June - Foreign Minister

Muhammad Irfan Published April 25, 2022 | 10:25 PM

The United States wants to exclude Cuba from the June 8-10 Summit of the Americas in California, Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla said on Monday

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th April, 2022) The United States wants to exclude Cuba from the June 8-10 Summit of the Americas in California, Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla said on Monday.

"I must tell you that the US government has decided to exclude Cuba from preparations for the 9th Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles... The US is putting pressure on many countries in the region that are against our expulsion," he said in a televised speech.

Parrilla demanded that US Secretary of State Antony Blinken clarify Washington's position, in particular whether the Cuban civil society would be represented only by the US-sponsored list penned by the DC-based Organization of American States.

Peru, the host nation of the previous summit, passed over the Venezuelan government to welcome US-backed opposition officials to the 2018 gathering. Donald Trump was the first sitting US president to skip the summit that year since it was inaugurated in 1994.

