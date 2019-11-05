TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2019) The United states wants to buy Iran's heavy water used in the nuclear industry, which they had previously abandoned, Ali Akbar Salehi, the head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran and the country's vice president, said on Monday.

"The Americans really want to buy heavy water, really," Salehi said while aired by IRINN broadcaster.

At the same time, he recalled that the United States itself refused to buy heavy water from Iran under US President Donald Trump.

Salehi also noted that the heavy water reserves in Iran at the moment are approximately 128 tonnes, that is, do not exceed the amount of 130 tonnes stipulated by the nuclear deal, even despite Tehran's refusal to abide by its restrictions.

Iran has buyers for its heavy water, Salehi said, adding that Tehran continues to sell it.