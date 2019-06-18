US Wants to Continue Trade Talks With China About Structural Changes - Kudlow

The United States wants to continue negotiating with China on structural changes to bilateral trade relations and hopes to land an enforceable trade agreement, US National Economic Adviser Larry Kudlow said at the White House on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2019) The United States wants to continue negotiating with China on structural changes to bilateral trade relations and hopes to land an enforceable trade agreement , US National Economic Adviser Larry Kudlow said at the White House on Tuesday.

"Our position will continue to be: We want structural changes, we want structural changes on all the items in IP [intellectual property] theft, forced transfers of technology, cyber hacking, of course trade barriers," Kudlow told reporters. "We gotta have something that is enforceable."

Kudlow said the US market is indicating that "talk is better than no talk," but cautioned there are no guarantees the upcoming meeting by the countries' leaders at the G20 summit in Osaka, Japan, will be fruitful.

Earlier on Tuesday, US President Donald Trump said in a statement he will have an extended meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping during the G20 summit scheduled for June 28-29 in Osaka.

US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said on Monday that Trump is ready to put tariffs on an additional $300 billion of Chinese imports if the United States and China fail to reach a trade agreement. Ross downplayed the potential that an agreement could be reached at the G20 summit.

The United States and China have been trying to overcome disagreements that emerged in the wake of Trump's decision last June to impose the 25 percent tariffs on $50 billion worth of Chinese goods in a bid to fix the trade deficit. Since then, the two sides have exchanged several rounds of tariffs.

In May, the United States escalated the trade dispute with China when it included another $200 billion worth of Chinese goods in the 25 percent tariff category. China pledged to retaliate by hiking tariffs on $60 billion worth of US imports in June.