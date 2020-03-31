UrduPoint.com
US Wants To Create Interim Government In Venezuela, Hold Elections In 6-12 Months - Pompeo

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 31st March 2020 | 11:23 PM

The United States has proposed to establish an interim government in Venezuela and hold elections within the next year, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told reporters on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2020) The United States has proposed to establish an interim government in Venezuela and hold elections within the next year, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told reporters on Tuesday.

"It [framework] would put the elected members of ten National Assembly representing both sides [and] would create an acceptable council of state to serve as a transitional government until presidential and National Assembly elections can be held - we hope within 6 to 12 months," Pompeo said.

"The President of the transitional government would not be able to run for President in those elections. Both [Venezuelan President] Nicolas Maduro and Juan Guaido would accept the Council of State as the sole executive during this transition period."

