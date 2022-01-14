UrduPoint.com

US Wants To Discuss Denuclearization With North Korea, Hasn't Seen Sincerity - Pentagon

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 14, 2022 | 01:20 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2022) The United States wants to discuss the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula with North Korea but has not seen any sincerity from them to achieve that goal, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said on Thursday.

"We want to sit down and to negotiate the denuclearization, we want to see the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, but we haven't seen any sincerity on the North Koreans' part to actually do that, to sit down and have a meaningful discussion about how we get at a denuclearized Korean Peninsula," Kirby told CNN in an interview.

Pyongyang said it launched a hypersonic missile on Tuesday toward the Sea of Japan that flew 620 miles. The launch was the second from North Korea this year.

Defense officials from the US, South Korea and Japan discussed the recent missile tests in a trilateral call on Thursday, the Pentagon said. The representatives reaffirmed the importance of trilateral security cooperation and committed to conduct a trilateral defense ministerial on a date yet to be determined.

