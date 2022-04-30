US Wants to Ease Visa Requirements for High-Tech Specialists From Russia - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2022) The US presidential administration is studying an opportunity to ease visa requirements for high-tech specialists from Russia to weaken the latter's technological potential, media reported.

The White House's proposal, presented to Congress, envisages the drop of the rule that Russian high-tech professionals must have an employer to apply for an employment-based visa, Bloomberg reported.

If adopted, this measure will cover those, who have master's and doctoral degrees in science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

The US hopes to attract Russian experts with experience in space technology, cybersecurity, advanced manufacturing, advanced computing, nuclear engineering, artificial intelligence, missile propulsion technologies and some other areas.