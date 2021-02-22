US Wants to Engage Russia, China on Developing Standards in Outer Space - Blinken

The United States would like to engage all nations including Russia and China in developing international standards to ensure responsible conduct in outer space, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2021) The United States would like to engage all nations including Russia and China in developing international standards to ensure responsible conduct in outer space, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said on Monday.

"We want to engage all countries, including Russia and China, on developing standards and norms of responsible behavior in outer space," Blinken said in remarks to the UN Conference on Disarmament.