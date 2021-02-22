UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Wants To Engage Russia, China On Developing Standards In Outer Space - Blinken

Faizan Hashmi 1 hour ago Mon 22nd February 2021 | 08:00 PM

US Wants to Engage Russia, China on Developing Standards in Outer Space - Blinken

The United States would like to engage all nations including Russia and China in developing international standards to ensure responsible conduct in outer space, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2021) The United States would like to engage all nations including Russia and China in developing international standards to ensure responsible conduct in outer space, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said on Monday.

"We want to engage all countries, including Russia and China, on developing standards and norms of responsible behavior in outer space," Blinken said in remarks to the UN Conference on Disarmament.

Related Topics

United Nations Russia China United States All

Recent Stories

Commissioner reviews polio immunization campaign

4 minutes ago

Respecting each others' rights inevitable for a st ..

4 minutes ago

Prime Minister briefed on progress of federal govt ..

5 minutes ago

SHO briefs the DIG over murder incident

5 minutes ago

Book "Shar Goshiyan" by renowned senior journalist ..

5 minutes ago

Iran says IAEA chief's visit led to 'significant a ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.