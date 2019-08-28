UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Wants To Engage With Iran Diplomatically - Pentagon Chief

Sumaira FH 49 seconds ago Wed 28th August 2019 | 11:20 PM

US Wants to Engage With Iran Diplomatically - Pentagon Chief

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2019) The United States wants to resolve its tensions with Iran through diplomacy and is not looking for a military conflict, US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper said on Wednesday.

"We are not seeking conflict with Iran, we want to engage with them diplomatically," Esper said during a press briefing at the Pentagon.

Esper said he hopes Iran's leadership will agree to talks that help resolve the issue.

On Monday, US President Donald Trump said during his closing press conference at the G7 Summit in France that he would meet with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani under the right circumstances. He added that he does not rule out holding such a meeting within a short amount of time.

French President Emmanuel Macron said during a joint press conference with Trump earlier that he would like to see a meeting take place between Trump and Rouhani within weeks.

Trump said it would be realistic to expect a meeting with Rouhani take place in the coming weeks.

US-Iran relations have been in a downward spiral since the United States unilaterally withdrew from the 2015 Iran nuclear deal last spring. The United States has since proclaimed it intends to bring down Iran's sale of oil to zero and reintroduced sanctions against almost all major sectors of country's economy.

The situation worsened over recent months following a series of attacks on commercial tankers in the Gulf of Oman and Strait of Hormuz, for which Washington and its allies have blamed Iran. Tehran has rejected the accusations.

Related Topics

Iran Washington Nuclear Pentagon France Oman Oil Trump Sale Tehran United States 2015 All From

Recent Stories

Entire nation to participate in Kashmir Hour on Fr ..

3 minutes ago

EU-Mercosur Trade Deal Talks Going Ahead Despite A ..

3 minutes ago

Iranian Foreign Minister Assesses Talks With Japan ..

3 minutes ago

Vyshinsky Lawyer Sees Journalist's Acquittal on Al ..

3 minutes ago

More child arsenic cases found in former French mi ..

3 minutes ago

Russian, Hungarian Foreign Ministers Agree Future ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.