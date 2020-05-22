UrduPoint.com
US Wants To Establish 'Now' New Arms Control Regime With Russia, China - Envoy

Fri 22nd May 2020

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd May, 2020) The United States wants to establish a new arms control regime "now" with Russia and China, US Special Envoy for Arms Control Marshall Billingslea said on Thursday.

"We intend to establish a new arms control regime now precisely to prevent a full blown arms race.

It's for all of these reasons that President Trump has expressed his strong desire to see China included in future nuclear arms control agreements," Billingslea said. "A three-way arms control agreement will provide the best way to avoid an unpredictable three-way arms race."

