US Wants to Expand Arms Control to Cover Russian Theater Range Weapons - Senior Official

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2022) The United States finds it important to expand arms control to cover theater range weapons alleging that Russia is likely to threaten or use them during a potential conflict, Assistant Secretary of State for Arms Control, Verification and Compliance Mallory Stewart said on Thursday.

"Expanding arms control to cover these theater range weapons is critically important, since Russia is more likely to threaten or actually use these weapons during a conflict," Stewart said during a talk organized by the Arms Control Association.

A theater range weapon is any weapon system with a range of up to 3,500 kilometers or 2,200 miles.