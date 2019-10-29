UrduPoint.com
US Wants To Expand Crisis Concept For Joint Operations With South Korea - Reports

Tue 29th October 2019 | 09:40 AM

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2019) Washington wants to revise the US-South Korean joint crisis management manual to expand the concept of crisis with the contingencies in the United States, South Korean media reported on Tuesday.

The concept currently envisages only the developments on the Korean Peninsula, the Yonhap news agency reported.

The initiative was reportedly voiced as part of preparations for the transfer of wartime operational control (OPCON) from the United States to South Korea.

Seoul has expressed its opposition to the US proposal as the amendments to the Korean joint crisis management manual may pave the path for possible South Korean involvement in military conflicts in other regions, such as the middle East.

"Discussions to revise the document have just begun, and all options and scenarios could be on the table over the course," a source told Yonhap.

South Korea handed the wartime operational control over its forces to the United States in 1950 after the Korean War had broken out. In 1994, Seoul regained the OPCON in the peace time, while since 2007, Seoul has several times attempted to regain both the wartime command, however, the date for the transfer was postponed several times. The transfer is currently discussed to be carried out in the 2020s.

