US Wants to Extend 75-Year Record of Not Using Nukes, Reduce Risk of Nuclear War - NDS

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2022) The United States wants to extend its 75-year record of not using nuclear weapons and aims to reduce the risk of a nuclear war, the newly-unveiled US National Defense Strategy said on Thursday.

"Nuclear weapons have not been employed in more than 75 years. While ensuring our security, our goal is to extend this record of non-use and reduce the risk of a nuclear war that could have catastrophic effects for the United States and the world," the document said.