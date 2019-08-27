US Wants to Get Troops Out of Afghanistan as Fast as Possible - Pompeo

(@imziishan)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2019) The United States seeks to end its military engagement in Afghanistan as fast as possible and broker a peace deal that will end the longest war in US history, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Tuesday.

"We want to get our folks home as fast and as in large numbers as we can, and we to make that never again is terror struck on the United States from that soil," Pompeo said during his speech at the 101st National Convention of The American Legion in Indianapolis. "I believe we can and will accomplish both of these."

Pompeo said that he does not know how the United States' efforts toward achieving peace and reconciliation in Afghanistan will end, but President Donald Trump is committed to getting it right.

The United States and the Taliban are attempting to reach a peace deal that would include the withdrawal of foreign troops from Afghanistan in exchange for Taliban's guarantee the country will not be used as a safe haven for terrorists.

However, the ongoing peace talks exclude the Afghan government as the Taliban accuses the authorities in Kabul of being US puppets.

The US-Talban talks come ahead of the presidential election in Afghanistan set for September 28. The Taliban has threatened to disrupt the election while the Afghan government has vowed to safeguard the election process.

The United States war with the Taliban is considered one of the longest conflicts Washington been ever been engaged in. The official launch of US-led Operation Enduring Freedom took place in 2001, a month after the terrorist attacks on the United States on September 11, 2001. The initial US operation was later succeeded by Operation Freedom's Sentinel.