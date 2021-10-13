UrduPoint.com

US Wants To Have Open Channels Of Communication With Moscow - State Dept.

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 13th October 2021 | 12:30 AM

US Wants to Have Open Channels of Communication With Moscow - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2021) The United States hopes to see the discussion on the diplomatic mission to bear fruit since Washington wants to have open communication channels with Moscow, US State Department spokesperson Ned price said on Tuesday.

"We do hope that those discussions can bear fruit, because we do want open channels of communication with Moscow. We do think that a fully staffed, or adequately staffed embassy in Moscow is important to our goal of having a free flow of information to manage responsibly the bilateral relationship with Moscow," Price said during a press briefing.

Related Topics

Moscow Washington Price United States

Recent Stories

RAK Ruler receives Minister of Federal Supreme Cou ..

RAK Ruler receives Minister of Federal Supreme Council Affairs

1 hour ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid visits African dining hall Alk ..

Mohammed bin Rashid visits African dining hall Alkebulan at Expo 2020 Dubai

1 hour ago
 At least 134 Yemen rebels dead in latest Marib-are ..

At least 134 Yemen rebels dead in latest Marib-area strikes: coalition

23 minutes ago
 Mansoor bin Mohammed visits Hatta Border Crossing

Mansoor bin Mohammed visits Hatta Border Crossing

2 hours ago
 Brand Dubai, RTA renew partnership to provide new ..

Brand Dubai, RTA renew partnership to provide new creative experiences in public ..

2 hours ago
 Promoting sustainable healthy diets drives global ..

Promoting sustainable healthy diets drives global food systems transformation, s ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.