US Wants to Have Open Channels of Communication With Moscow - State Dept.

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2021) The United States hopes to see the discussion on the diplomatic mission to bear fruit since Washington wants to have open communication channels with Moscow, US State Department spokesperson Ned price said on Tuesday.

"We do hope that those discussions can bear fruit, because we do want open channels of communication with Moscow. We do think that a fully staffed, or adequately staffed embassy in Moscow is important to our goal of having a free flow of information to manage responsibly the bilateral relationship with Moscow," Price said during a press briefing.