US Wants to Hear From Russia, Have Dialogue at Security Talks - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2022) The United States is willing to hear Russian positions and hopes to have a dialogue with Moscow during security negotiations next week, a senior State Department official said during a press briefing.

"We also want to hear what the Russians have to say. So, we won't necessarily say we're not going to listen to you or whatever because we are wanting to have a dialogue with them (Russia), and part of the dialogue is to hear what they have to say and to express our own concerns," the official said on Friday.