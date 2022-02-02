US Wants to Include New Types of Nuclear Systems in Further Arms Control Agreements

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2022) The United States wants to include new types of nuclear systems in further arms control agreements with Russia, according to the reply to Russia's security proposal obtained by Spain's El Pais newspaper.

"We must include new kinds of nuclear-armed intercontinental-range delivery vehicles in follow-on arms control agreements. We also must address non-strategic nuclear weapons and non-deployed nuclear warheads," the document says.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said earlier that it was already clear from the US response on security guarantees that fundamental Russian concerns were being ignored.