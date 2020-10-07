UrduPoint.com
US Wants To Increase Attack Submarine Fleet To 80 Vessels By 2045 - Esper

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Wed 07th October 2020 | 03:20 AM

US Wants to Increase Attack Submarine Fleet to 80 Vessels By 2045 - Esper

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2020) US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper has unveiled the Pentagon's plan for building up the Navy that proposes having up to 80 attack submarines in service by 2045.

"Under our proposal, Battle Force 45 will posses the following characteristics: first, a larger and more capable submarine force," Esper said on Tuesday. "The study reached a clear consensus on the need to rapidly increase [inaudible] of attack submarines, the most survivable strike platform in a future great power conflict, to the range of 70 to 80 in the fleet."

Esper added that the US Navy should at least begin building three Virginia-class submarines a year as soon as possible.

The proposal aims to have more than 500 manned and unmanned ships in the US Navy by 2045, including between eight to 11 nuclear-powered aircraft carriers and six light aircraft carriers in order to maintain a global presence during a high-end conflict, Esper said.

The plan also proposes having 60 to 70 smaller combatant ships by 2045, Esper also said.

The 30-year plan, called "Battle Force 45," will be sent to Congress in the near future, Esper added.

