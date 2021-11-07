US Wants to Maintain Status Quo in Taiwan in Interests of All Parties - Sullivan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th November, 2021) The United States administration seeks to maintain the status quo concerning Taiwan and believes that it is in the interests of all parties, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan told CNN.

"The United States believes that the status quo in Taiwan has served the interests of China, Taiwan and the United States, as well as the interests of regional security and stability," Sullivan said.

He stressed that Washington continues to adhere to the Taiwan Relations Act and opposes any unilateral changes to the status quo.

Sullivan also noted that the US has been concerned about recent Chinese activities that have "shaken to a certain extent the security and stability of cross-strait relations."