US Wants To Make Russia 'Pay' For Independent Foreign Policy - Russian Ambassador

Faizan Hashmi 3 seconds ago Wed 30th September 2020 | 10:00 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2020) The US actions with regard to Nord Stream 2 represent a desire to make Russia pay for an independent foreign policy, Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said on Wednesday.

"Today, there is a problem with Nord Stream [2].

Today, Western Europeans are forced to buy expensive liquefied natural gas and refuse cheap Russian hydrocarbons. Of course, the Europeans will decide in the end ... To stop this pipeline now, the Americans began to speculate on the problem with blogger [Alexey] Navalny, saying that the Russians should be punished ... The point is to make us pay for our independent and confident foreign policy," he said on the air of the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.

