The United States wants to pit Catholics against Orthodox Christians in Belarus, Russian foreign intelligence chief Sergey Naryshkin said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2020) The United States wants to pit Catholics against Orthodox Christians in Belarus, Russian foreign intelligence chief Sergey Naryshkin said on Tuesday.

"The information we have indicates that the United States is rudely meddling in the religious life of Belarus, trying to pit Orthodox Christians against Catholics," Naryshkin said.

According to the official, there was information suggesting that the extremist elements within the Belarusian opposition were planning an attack on a prominent Catholic priest.