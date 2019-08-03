UrduPoint.com
US Wants To Quickly Deploy New Missiles In Asia: Esper

Sat 03rd August 2019 | 05:15 PM

US wants to quickly deploy new missiles in Asia: Esper

Washington wants to quickly deploy new intermediate-range missiles in Asia, US Defense Secretary Mark Esper said Saturday in a move likely to anger China

Sydney, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 3rd Aug, 2019 ) :Washington wants to quickly deploy new intermediate-range missiles in Asia, US Defense Secretary Mark Esper said Saturday in a move likely to anger China.

The new Pentagon chief said the US was now free to deploy the weapons following its withdrawal Friday from the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) treaty with Russia.

"Yes I would like to," Esper said when asked if the US was considering deploying new medium-range conventional weapons in Asia.

"We would like to deploy a capability sooner rather than later," Esper told reporters on a plane to Sydney at the start of a week-long tour of Asia.

"I would prefer months... But these things tend to take longer than you expect."

