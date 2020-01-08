US Wants to Remain in Iraq to Continue Fight Against IS - Defense Secretary

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2020) The United States wants to remain in Iraq to continue the fight against the Islamic State (IS, banned in Russia) terrorist group, US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper said in an interview on Tuesday.

"We do want to stay in Iraq, we want to continue the important Defeat-ISIS [IS] mission that we're there partnering with them by helping train and assist them, which also has the salutary benefit of also helping enable a more strong, a more independent, a more prosperous Iraq," Esper told CNN.

Esper added that no material impact is expected in the short term in the mission to defeat the Islamic State in Iraq.

On Sunday, the Iraqi parliament voted to bar a US military presence in Iraq following the US drone strike that killed top Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani in Baghdad on Friday.

However, Esper said Kurdish and Sunni council representative members abstained or did not vote because they recognize the strategic importance of the relationship between the United States and Iraq.

On Monday, a letter was leaked from US Brig. Gen. William Seely III, who commands Task Force Iraq, notifying Iraq's joint operations command that the coalition was preparing to reposition forces in the coming days and weeks for an exit.

Esper and Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman later denied that the United States was withdrawing forces from Iraq, saying that no such decision had been made. Milley told reporters the letter was a draft and should not have been released.

When asked why the draft letter was shared with the Iraqi military, Milley said defense officials coordinate drafts all the time to get feedback and input.