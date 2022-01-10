UrduPoint.com

US Wants To Restore Russia-NATO Council On Conditions Unacceptable For Moscow - Ryabkov

Sumaira FH Published January 10, 2022 | 11:40 AM

MOSCOW/GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2022) Washington wants to resume the work of the NATO-Russia Council on conditions that are unacceptable for Moscow, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov told Sputnik.

"They want to restore the activities of the NATO-Russia Council, but on their own terms, on the agenda that suits them, with an emphasis on the so-called deescalation, the so-called 'Russian aggression' in Ukraine," Ryabkov said, noting that it is unacceptable for Moscow.

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia Washington

