UrduPoint.com

US Wants To See Channels Of Communication With China Continue To Expand - State Dept.

Muhammad Irfan Published March 08, 2023 | 03:20 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th March, 2023) The United States is interested in seeing the channels of communication with China expand as there are still areas without the desirable level of cadence in the bilateral relationship between the two countries, US State Department spokesperson Ned price said.

"There are areas where there isn't the level or the cadence of communication that we would like to see, and our colleagues at the Department (of State) events have spoken to that. That is not our doing. That is because of decisions that have been made in Beijing, not decisions that have been made in Washington. So, we would like to see these channels of communication continue to expand," Price said during a press briefing on Tuesday.

The United States does not seek conflict with China but seeks a relationship that has measures in place to prevent competition from veering into conflict, Price said.

The State Department spokesperson added that the US approach to China is not about containing or suppressing the country.

Earlier on Tuesday, Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang said the United States continues to follow a wrong path in its China policy and it will lead to a confrontation.

In response, National Security Council Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby said that the United States' posture on its bilateral relationship with China has not changed and it is seeking a strategic competition with Beijing.

