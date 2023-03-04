US Wants to See China Take Steps to Help Ukraine in Terms of Self-Defense - Kirby

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2023) The United States would like to see China take steps to help Ukraine regarding the country's self-defense amid Russia's special military operation there, National Security Council Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby said on Friday.

"We would like to see China join the rest of the world in condemning this invasion and doing nothing to help Russia continue to fight this war. In fact, we would obviously love to see China take steps to help Ukraine in terms of their self-defense," Kirby said in an interview for CNN.