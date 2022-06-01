UrduPoint.com

US Wants To See Democratic, Independent, Prosperous Ukraine - Biden

Muhammad Irfan Published June 01, 2022 | 06:00 AM

US Wants to See Democratic, Independent, Prosperous Ukraine - Biden

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2022) The United States wants to see a democratic, independent and prosperous Ukraine, US President Joe Biden said in an article for The New York Times.

"As the war goes on, I want to be clear about the aims of the United States in these efforts," Biden said.

"America's goal is straightforward: We want to see a democratic, independent, sovereign and prosperous Ukraine with the means to deter and defend itself against further aggression," he said.

Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine on February 24 in response to calls by the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics for protection from Ukrainian troops.

The Russian Defense Ministry said the goal of the operation, which targets Ukrainian military infrastructure, is to "demilitarize and denazify" Ukraine, and to completely liberate Donbas.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said the operation aims to "protect people subjected to genocide by the Kiev regime for eight years." As of March 25, the Russian Armed Forces completed the main tasks of the first stage, significantly reducing the combat potential of Ukraine. Western nations have imposed numerous sanctions on Russia.

