UrduPoint.com

US Wants To See More Countries Donate COVID-19 Vaccines 'On Faster Basis' - State Dept.

Faizan Hashmi 57 minutes ago Wed 10th November 2021 | 01:06 AM

US Wants to See More Countries Donate COVID-19 Vaccines 'On Faster Basis' - State Dept.

The United States would like to see more countries donate vaccine doses against the novel coronavirus and deliver them faster, US State Department Coordinator for Global COVID-19 Response and Health Security Gayle Smith said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2021) The United States would like to see more countries donate vaccine doses against the novel coronavirus and deliver them faster, US State Department Coordinator for Global COVID-19 Response and Health Security Gayle Smith said on Tuesday.

"We would like to see more countries sharing more doses on a faster basis," Smith said during a press briefing ahead of a COVID-19 Ministerial meeting. "We're looking forward to working with countries on that to meet the gaps that we have.

"

Smith said participating foreign ministers will focus during the meeting on Wednesday on how to fill current gaps in vaccine supplies between the rich and poor countries as well as discuss long-term target of facilitating global vaccine production.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will meet virtually with his counterparts from around the world. Last week, Blinken said the ongoing pandemic requires a global response with an additional focus on the future threats posed by diseases like the COVID-19.

Related Topics

World Poor United States From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Uptown Tower proceeding at pace: DMCC

Uptown Tower proceeding at pace: DMCC

33 minutes ago
 EDGE Group to showcase latest advanced solutions a ..

EDGE Group to showcase latest advanced solutions at Dubai Airshow

1 hour ago
 Rashid bin Humaid receives President of Oman Footb ..

Rashid bin Humaid receives President of Oman Football Association

2 hours ago
 Sixteen Local UN Staff Detained In Ethiopia, 6 Rel ..

Sixteen Local UN Staff Detained In Ethiopia, 6 Released - Spokesman

2 hours ago
 Pakistan Boulevard in Izmir, Turkey inaugurated

Pakistan Boulevard in Izmir, Turkey inaugurated

2 hours ago
 Malala Yousafzai ties the knot in Birmingham

Malala Yousafzai ties the knot in Birmingham

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.