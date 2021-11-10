US Wants to See More Countries Donate COVID-19 Vaccines 'On Faster Basis' - State Dept.

The United States would like to see more countries donate vaccine doses against the novel coronavirus and deliver them faster, US State Department Coordinator for Global COVID-19 Response and Health Security Gayle Smith said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2021) The United States would like to see more countries donate vaccine doses against the novel coronavirus and deliver them faster, US State Department Coordinator for Global COVID-19 Response and Health Security Gayle Smith said on Tuesday.

"We would like to see more countries sharing more doses on a faster basis," Smith said during a press briefing ahead of a COVID-19 Ministerial meeting. "We're looking forward to working with countries on that to meet the gaps that we have.

"

Smith said participating foreign ministers will focus during the meeting on Wednesday on how to fill current gaps in vaccine supplies between the rich and poor countries as well as discuss long-term target of facilitating global vaccine production.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will meet virtually with his counterparts from around the world. Last week, Blinken said the ongoing pandemic requires a global response with an additional focus on the future threats posed by diseases like the COVID-19.