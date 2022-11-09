US Wants to See Open Economic Competition With Russia, China, Others in Africa - Envoy

The United States wants to see open economic competition with Russia, China and other countries in Africa, US Special Presidential Coordinator for Global Infrastructure and Energy Security Amos Hochstein said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2022) The United States wants to see open economic competition with Russia, China and other countries in Africa, US Special Presidential Coordinator for Global Infrastructure and Energy Security Amos Hochstein said on Wednesday.

"There is no doubt that we would like to see a competition that drives our partnership upwards, and competition that enables choice for African countries to choose what kind of companies they want to do business with," Hochstein told reporters, when asked if the US considers the upcoming summit with African leaders as a way to compete with Russia and China in the region.

Hochstein noted that companies from the US as well as the G7 and the G20 will be more interested in providing benefits to peoples and government in Africa. It is not a secret, but a very open and public competition, he added.

"We want a kind of investment that benefits our countries in a long term. We want to compete, we want our companies to be in the competition between us and the alternatives," Hochstein said.

The United States will host the US-Africa Leaders Summit in Washington, DC on December 13-15.