UrduPoint.com

US Wants To See Open Economic Competition With Russia, China, Others In Africa - Envoy

Sumaira FH Published November 09, 2022 | 10:07 PM

US Wants to See Open Economic Competition With Russia, China, Others in Africa - Envoy

The United States wants to see open economic competition with Russia, China and other countries in Africa, US Special Presidential Coordinator for Global Infrastructure and Energy Security Amos Hochstein said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2022) The United States wants to see open economic competition with Russia, China and other countries in Africa, US Special Presidential Coordinator for Global Infrastructure and Energy Security Amos Hochstein said on Wednesday.

"There is no doubt that we would like to see a competition that drives our partnership upwards, and competition that enables choice for African countries to choose what kind of companies they want to do business with," Hochstein told reporters, when asked if the US considers the upcoming summit with African leaders as a way to compete with Russia and China in the region.

Hochstein noted that companies from the US as well as the G7 and the G20 will be more interested in providing benefits to peoples and government in Africa. It is not a secret, but a very open and public competition, he added.

"We want a kind of investment that benefits our countries in a long term. We want to compete, we want our companies to be in the competition between us and the alternatives," Hochstein said.

The United States will host the US-Africa Leaders Summit in Washington, DC on December 13-15.

Related Topics

Africa Business Russia China Washington Amos United States December From Government

Recent Stories

Deadly strike hits pro-Iran militia convoy enterin ..

Deadly strike hits pro-Iran militia convoy entering Syria from Iraq

17 minutes ago
 Ill will: Hackers hold healthcare data to ransom

Ill will: Hackers hold healthcare data to ransom

18 minutes ago
 Jashn-e-Khudi celebrated at Alhamra to mark Iqbal ..

Jashn-e-Khudi celebrated at Alhamra to mark Iqbal Day

18 minutes ago
 Iran calls for Ukraine talks as it hosts Russian s ..

Iran calls for Ukraine talks as it hosts Russian security chief

18 minutes ago
 Two-Thirds of Votes Reporting in Critical Arizona ..

Two-Thirds of Votes Reporting in Critical Arizona Senate Race - AP

19 minutes ago
 UN Officials to Discuss Grain Deal With Russian De ..

UN Officials to Discuss Grain Deal With Russian Delegation in Geneva on Friday - ..

19 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.