US Wants to See Wagner Group Disbanded - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2023) The United States would like to see private military company Wagner Group disbanded, State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said on Monday.

"We would obviously like to see Wagner disbanded and the activities that Wagner has conducted in Ukraine and around the world cease to exist," Miller told a briefing, following the attempted mutiny in Russia by Wagner leader Yevgeny Prigozhin.