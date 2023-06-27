Open Menu

US Wants To See Wagner Group Disbanded - State Dept.

Umer Jamshaid Published June 27, 2023 | 12:00 AM

US Wants to See Wagner Group Disbanded - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2023) The United States would like to see private military company Wagner Group disbanded, State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said on Monday.

"We would obviously like to see Wagner disbanded and the activities that Wagner has conducted in Ukraine and around the world cease to exist," Miller told a briefing, following the attempted mutiny in Russia by Wagner leader Yevgeny Prigozhin.

Related Topics

World Ukraine Russia Company United States

Recent Stories

US Would Seek Prigozhin Extradition If Appears in ..

US Would Seek Prigozhin Extradition If Appears in Country Where US Has Treaty - ..

42 minutes ago
 Putin to Make Statement From Kremlin on Monday Eve ..

Putin to Make Statement From Kremlin on Monday Evening - Reports

49 minutes ago
 US Wants to See Wagner Group Disbanded - State Dep ..

US Wants to See Wagner Group Disbanded - State Dept.

49 minutes ago
 US Had Good Contact With Russia Over Weekend, Expe ..

US Had Good Contact With Russia Over Weekend, Expects It to Continue - White Hou ..

49 minutes ago
 Rybakina withdraws from Eastbourne ahead of Wimble ..

Rybakina withdraws from Eastbourne ahead of Wimbledon defence

49 minutes ago
 Control Room launched to serve pilgrims through AI ..

Control Room launched to serve pilgrims through AI

55 minutes ago
Rice, cotton crops badly hit by water scarcity: Ja ..

Rice, cotton crops badly hit by water scarcity: Jam Khan Shoro

55 minutes ago
 Police arrest 3 suspects in Hyerabad

Police arrest 3 suspects in Hyerabad

56 minutes ago
 80,973 pilgrims offered medical care in Makkah, Ma ..

80,973 pilgrims offered medical care in Makkah, Madinah

56 minutes ago
 PTI chairman must be given punishment as per law: ..

PTI chairman must be given punishment as per law: Minister of State for Petroleu ..

56 minutes ago
 State Dept. Refuses to Confirm If US Delaying Sanc ..

State Dept. Refuses to Confirm If US Delaying Sanctions on Wagner After Mutiny

56 minutes ago
 White House Says No Indication Russia Intends to U ..

White House Says No Indication Russia Intends to Use Nuclear Arms Inside Ukraine

56 minutes ago

More Stories From World