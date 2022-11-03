UrduPoint.com

US Wants To Study Possible Theater Of War In Central Asia - Russian Security Council Chief

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 03, 2022 | 04:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2022) The United States wants to study a potential theater of war in Central Asia and refine its digital maps there for high-precision weapons, pretexting plans to establish temporary infrastructure against terrorism in the region, Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev said on Thursday.

"The US needs this (the establishment of temporary infrastructure in Central Asia for counterterrorist operations) to, first of all, study a potential theater of war, fine-tune coordinates of possible targets and correct digital maps for high-precision weapons," Patrushev said at the meeting of the secretaries of the security councils of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS).

According to the Russian official, Washington has still not abandoned attempts to reach an agreement with Central Asian countries on the creation of this infrastructure.

In August, Patrushev also accused the US of establishing military infrastructure in the region amid the Regional Cooperation 2022 exercise held in Tajikistan's capital, Dushanbe, from August 10-20. Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Mongolia, Pakistan, and Uzbekistan took part in the exercise along with the US and Tajikistan.

The 10th meeting of the secretaries of the CIS security councils is taking place in Moscow on November 3. The officials are discussing issues of both regional and global security, and the situation in Ukraine. Nuclear security and current developments in Central Asia are also on the agenda.

