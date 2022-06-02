US Wants to Sustain Limits on Russian Arms Systems Under New START Beyond 2026 - Official

The United States would like to see limits beyond 2026 on Russian weapons systems covered under the New START treaty and on new kinds of nuclear systems Moscow is developing now, Assistant Secretary of State for Arms Control, Verification, and Compliance Mallory Stewart said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2022) The United States would like to see limits beyond 2026 on Russian weapons systems covered under the New START treaty and on new kinds of nuclear systems Moscow is developing now, Assistant Secretary of State for Arms Control, Verification, and Compliance Mallory Stewart said on Thursday.

"We want to sustain limits beyond 2026 on the Russian systems covered under New START. We want to limit the new kinds of nuclear systems Russia is developing and we want to address all Russian nuclear weapons including theater range weapons," Stewart said during a talk organized by the Arms Control Association.