UrduPoint.com

US Wants To Transfer Afghans Stranded In Kosovo To Suriname - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published September 16, 2022 | 10:57 PM

US Wants to Transfer Afghans Stranded in Kosovo to Suriname - Reports

The United States is in talks with Suriname to send Afghans held at a US base in Kosovo to the small South American nation, The Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing sources

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2022) The United States is in talks with Suriname to send Afghans held at a US base in Kosovo to the small South American nation, The Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing sources.

The US wants Suriname to take in the Afghans who failed to meet entry requirements for admission to the US.

Suriname's Ambassador to the United States, Marten Schalkwijk, confirmed that the discussions are ongoing, noting that they are at an early stage.

"We are considering it ... In general, Suriname is a country where people can adapt quickly," he said, as quoted in the report.

The State Department declined to comment on any talks with Suriname, the report said.

"The State Department is in regular discussion with allies and partners about finding durable, safe, voluntary resettlement solutions for Afghans who do not have a path to the US. I won't get into the specifics of conversations with any one country," a department spokesperson said.

In total, the US evacuated more than 100,000 people from Afghanistan on the eve of the Taliban's (under UN sanctions for terrorism) return to power.

Related Topics

Taliban Afghanistan United Nations United States Suriname From

Recent Stories

Russian Justice Ministry Adds Famous Comedian Galk ..

Russian Justice Ministry Adds Famous Comedian Galkin to List of Foreign Agents

29 minutes ago
 Pentagon Says Aware of Massachusetts Migrant Situa ..

Pentagon Says Aware of Massachusetts Migrant Situation, Probing Use of Texas Air ..

29 minutes ago
 Three killed, two injured in firing incident

Three killed, two injured in firing incident

29 minutes ago
 Indian govt unnerved with referendum on Khalistan: ..

Indian govt unnerved with referendum on Khalistan: Dr Sandhu

29 minutes ago
 Taiwanese Defense Ministry Says Chinese Vessels, A ..

Taiwanese Defense Ministry Says Chinese Vessels, Aircraft Detected Near Taiwan

29 minutes ago
 Many Casualties Among Kyrgyz Soldiers After Border ..

Many Casualties Among Kyrgyz Soldiers After Border Clash - Defense Official

35 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.