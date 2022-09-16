US Wants to Transfer Afghans Stranded in Kosovo to Suriname - Reports

The United States is in talks with Suriname to send Afghans held at a US base in Kosovo to the small South American nation, The Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing sources

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2022) The United States is in talks with Suriname to send Afghans held at a US base in Kosovo to the small South American nation, The Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing sources.

The US wants Suriname to take in the Afghans who failed to meet entry requirements for admission to the US.

Suriname's Ambassador to the United States, Marten Schalkwijk, confirmed that the discussions are ongoing, noting that they are at an early stage.

"We are considering it ... In general, Suriname is a country where people can adapt quickly," he said, as quoted in the report.

The State Department declined to comment on any talks with Suriname, the report said.

"The State Department is in regular discussion with allies and partners about finding durable, safe, voluntary resettlement solutions for Afghans who do not have a path to the US. I won't get into the specifics of conversations with any one country," a department spokesperson said.

In total, the US evacuated more than 100,000 people from Afghanistan on the eve of the Taliban's (under UN sanctions for terrorism) return to power.