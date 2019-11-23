WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2019) The United States wants to work with Bulgaria's law enforcement to help fight corruption, a senior Trump administration official told reporters on Friday ahead of the visit by Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borissov to Washington.

"We want to find additional avenues to work with Bulgaria and particularly with Bulgarian law enforcement to give them the tools to combat corruption and strengthen the rule of law and legal institutions," the official said in response to a question what specific initiatives with regards to corruption US President Donald Trump will discuss with Borissov.

The official said corruption is a serious impediment to economic and democratic development across the board.

"Clearly, reducing corruption and providing the legal structures to safeguard against this is a key to future prosperity, to attracting investment and partnership from international business and certainly this is something would like to emphasize," the official said.

Transparency International's 2018 Corruption Perceptions Index ranked Bulgaria as the most corrupt member of the European Union.