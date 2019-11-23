UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Wants To Work With Bulgaria's Law Enforcement On Combating Corruption - Senior Official

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 23rd November 2019 | 01:40 AM

US Wants to Work With Bulgaria's Law Enforcement on Combating Corruption - Senior Official

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2019) The United States wants to work with Bulgaria's law enforcement to help fight corruption, a senior Trump administration official told reporters on Friday ahead of the visit by Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borissov to Washington.

"We want to find additional avenues to work with Bulgaria and particularly with Bulgarian law enforcement to give them the tools to combat corruption and strengthen the rule of law and legal institutions," the official said in response to a question what specific initiatives with regards to corruption US President Donald Trump will discuss with Borissov.

The official said corruption is a serious impediment to economic and democratic development across the board.

"Clearly, reducing corruption and providing the legal structures to safeguard against this is a key to future prosperity, to attracting investment and partnership from international business and certainly this is something would like to emphasize," the official said.

Transparency International's 2018 Corruption Perceptions Index ranked Bulgaria as the most corrupt member of the European Union.

Related Topics

Corruption Prime Minister Business Washington European Union Visit Trump Bulgaria United States 2018 From

Recent Stories

Anti encroachment operation carried out in Lahore

2 hours ago

Govt taking measures for controlling inflation, im ..

1 hour ago

IS Terrorists Erased From Afghanistan, But Their I ..

2 hours ago

US Regulator Approves Huawei, ZTE Subsidy Ban Citi ..

1 hour ago

Half of Russians Feel National Economic Situation ..

2 hours ago

Managers of 4 hotels booked in Faisalabad

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.