US Wants To Work With Russia To Get Parties In Libya To Negotiating Table - Pompeo
Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 11th December 2019 | 08:12 PM
The United States wants to work with Russia to get the parties to the conflict in Libya to the negotiating table, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said during a press conference on Wednesday
"We want to work with the Russians to get to the negotiating table, have a series of conversations that ultimately lead to a disposition that creates what the United Nations has been trying to do for an awfully long time. Foreign Minister [Sergey] Lavrov told me directly yesterday that he's prepared to be part of it, to continue it."