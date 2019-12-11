UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Wants To Work With Russia To Get Parties In Libya To Negotiating Table - Pompeo

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 11th December 2019 | 08:12 PM

US Wants to Work With Russia to Get Parties in Libya to Negotiating Table - Pompeo

The United States wants to work with Russia to get the parties to the conflict in Libya to the negotiating table, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said during a press conference on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2019) The United States wants to work with Russia to get the parties to the conflict in Libya to the negotiating table, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said during a press conference on Wednesday.

"We want to work with the Russians to get to the negotiating table, have a series of conversations that ultimately lead to a disposition that creates what the United Nations has been trying to do for an awfully long time. Foreign Minister [Sergey] Lavrov told me directly yesterday that he's prepared to be part of it, to continue it."

Related Topics

United Nations Russia Lead United States Libya Mike Pompeo

Recent Stories

'No more dengue in Punjab'

2 minutes ago

France's New Universal Pension Reform to Correct I ..

2 minutes ago

VIS assigns IER to Syntronics Ltd

2 minutes ago

Tareen academy defeats AC-II Lodhran cricket team

2 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Ports announces AED4 billion expansion p ..

44 minutes ago

VIS reaffirms Ratings of Grays Leasing Ltd

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.