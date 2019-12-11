US Wants to Work With Russia to Get Parties in Libya to Negotiating Table - Pompeo

The United States wants to work with Russia to get the parties to the conflict in Libya to the negotiating table, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said during a press conference on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2019) The United States wants to work with Russia to get the parties to the conflict in Libya to the negotiating table, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said during a press conference on Wednesday.

"We want to work with the Russians to get to the negotiating table, have a series of conversations that ultimately lead to a disposition that creates what the United Nations has been trying to do for an awfully long time. Foreign Minister [Sergey] Lavrov told me directly yesterday that he's prepared to be part of it, to continue it."