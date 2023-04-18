The United States has provided more than 11,000 warnings of theatre launches to NATO countries and its partners since the start Russia's special military operation in Ukraine, US Space Command head Gen. James Dickinson said on Tuesday

"Since the beginning of the conflict, the US space command had also provided more than 11,000 indications and warnings of theater launches to the NATO allies, as well as our partners," Dickinson said during the annual 38th Space Symposium in Colorado Springs.

Dickinson noted that the Space Command's focus has been on the conflict in Ukraine in support of NATO's deterrence mission.

The Space Command has therefore prioritized many different assets and put up, in particular, satellite communications where it provided an additional gigabyte of data to support communications across the European continent, Dickinson added.

On February 24, 2002, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine in response to requests for help defend the Donetsk and Lugansk people's republics from increasing attacks by Ukrainian troops. Russia has said the operation was launched to demilitarize and de-Nazify Ukraine and completely liberate the Donbas region.

Western nations have since imposed a comprehensive sanctions regime against on Russia and have provided Ukraine with military and financial aid exceeding $110 billion.