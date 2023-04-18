UrduPoint.com

US Warned NATO Of Over 11,000 Theater Launches Since Russia's SMO Began - Space Command

Sumaira FH Published April 18, 2023 | 09:54 PM

US Warned NATO of Over 11,000 Theater Launches Since Russia's SMO Began - Space Command

The United States has provided more than 11,000 warnings of theatre launches to NATO countries and its partners since the start Russia's special military operation in Ukraine, US Space Command head Gen. James Dickinson said on Tuesday

COLORADO SPRINGS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2023) The United States has provided more than 11,000 warnings of theatre launches to NATO countries and its partners since the start Russia's special military operation in Ukraine, US Space Command head Gen. James Dickinson said on Tuesday.

"Since the beginning of the conflict, the US space command had also provided more than 11,000 indications and warnings of theater launches to the NATO allies, as well as our partners," Dickinson said during the annual 38th Space Symposium in Colorado Springs.

Dickinson noted that the Space Command's focus has been on the conflict in Ukraine in support of NATO's deterrence mission.

The Space Command has therefore prioritized many different assets and put up, in particular, satellite communications where it provided an additional gigabyte of data to support communications across the European continent, Dickinson added.

On February 24, 2002, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine in response to requests for help defend the Donetsk and Lugansk people's republics from increasing attacks by Ukrainian troops. Russia has said the operation was launched to demilitarize and de-Nazify Ukraine and completely liberate the Donbas region.

Western nations have since imposed a comprehensive sanctions regime against on Russia and have provided Ukraine with military and financial aid exceeding $110 billion.

Related Topics

NATO Ukraine Russia Donetsk Dickinson Colorado Springs United States February From Billion

Recent Stories

Trump Says Musk Trying to Befriend 'Horrible' Bide ..

Trump Says Musk Trying to Befriend 'Horrible' Biden Admin., Doubts Musk Voted fo ..

2 minutes ago
 US Secret Service Says Toddler Entered White House ..

US Secret Service Says Toddler Entered White House Grounds, Was Reunited With Pa ..

2 minutes ago
 The Lahore High Court (LHC) disposes of Buzdar's p ..

The Lahore High Court (LHC) disposes of Buzdar's petition

4 minutes ago
 Three healthcare establishments sealed in ICT

Three healthcare establishments sealed in ICT

4 minutes ago
 Punjab University awards 10 PhD degrees

Punjab University awards 10 PhD degrees

4 minutes ago
 PSB organizes coaching course

PSB organizes coaching course

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.