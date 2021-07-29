UrduPoint.com
US Warning Center Cancels Tsunami Alerts For Alaska Coastline, Aleutian Islands

Muhammad Irfan 51 seconds ago Thu 29th July 2021 | 03:00 PM

US Warning Center Cancels Tsunami Alerts for Alaska Coastline, Aleutian Islands

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th July, 2021)   The US National Tsunami Warning Center canceled on Thursday all tsunami alerts for the coastline of Alasaka and the Aleutian Islands, issued earlier in the day following a powerful earthquake.

"All #Tsunami alerts for the #Alaska coastline have been cancelled.

Remember, strong and unusual currents may continue for several hours.  If you have damage, please report it to your local officials," the warning center wrote on Twitter.

The center specified on its website that warnings were canceled for South Alaska, the Alaska Peninsula and the Aleutian Islands.

More Stories From World

