US Warns Against Forbidden Metal Trade With Iran - State Department

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2019) The United States warns all entities involved in trade with Iran to avoid export of certain metal products or face the risk of sanctions, the State Department said in a notice.

"The US Department of State is issuing this advisory to alert persons globally to the US sanctions risks for parties involved in transfers or exports to Iran of graphite electrodes and needle coke, which are essential materials for Iran's steel industry," the notice said on Monday.

"Several US government sanctions authorities may apply to such transfers or exports, and those who engage in such transfers are at risk regardless of their nationality or location."

US sanctions risks apply even if the intended end-user is not in Iran's steel sector, the release added.

The Trump administration imposed sanctions against those engaged in transfers to Iran of goods or services used with the nation's iron, steel, aluminum or copper sectors.