US Warns Americans in Istanbul of 'Possible Imminent Retaliatory Attacks' - Embassy

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2023) The US Embassy in Turkey on Monday warned Americans of "possible imminent retaliatory attacks" on places frequented by Westerners in Istanbul.

"The US government cautions its citizens of possible imminent retaliatory attacks by terrorists against churches, synagogues, and diplomatic missions in Istanbul or other places Westerners frequent, especially in the Beyoglu, Galata, Taksim and Istiklal areas," the US Embassy said in a statement.

The Turkish authorities are investigating the current threat posed to public safety, the statement said.

On Friday, several Western countries' embassies in the capital of Ankara issued similar warnings about possible attacks in retaliation for incidents involving the burning of islam's holy book Quran in Sweden, Denmark and the Netherlands.