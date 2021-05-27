UrduPoint.com
US Warns Americans In Lithuania To Avoid Friday Embassy Protest By Belarusian Activists

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 27th May 2021 | 08:20 PM

US Warns Americans in Lithuania to Avoid Friday Embassy Protest By Belarusian Activists

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2021) Plans by Belarusian activists to protest in front of the US Embassy in Vilnius on Friday prompted the mission to issue a travel alert urging Americans to avoid the demonstration.

"The Vilnius police are aware and taking precautions. However, even peaceful demonstrations can become confrontational and escalate quickly," the alert said.

The alert urged Americans to "avoid the areas of demonstrations" and to "exercise caution" when in the vicinity of large protests.

The demonstration in front of the US Embassy by a Belarusian non-governmental organization operating in Vilnius is scheduled from 12:00 to 2:00 p.m. on Friday, the alert said.

The demonstration comes after the arrest of dissident journalist Roman Protasevich, who was detained on Sunday when his flight from Athens to Vilnius was forced to land in the Belarus capital of Minsk.

More Stories From World

