Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 25th May 2021 | 03:00 AM

US Warns Americans Not to Travel to Japan, Sri Lanka Due to COVID-19 Concerns - State Dept

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2021) The US State Department issued a travel advisory warning Americans to avoid visiting Japan and Sri Lanka because of novel coronavirus transmission concerns.

"This week, the following Travel Advisories have been assessed and reissued with updates, raised to a Level 4 - Do Not Travel: Japan, Sri Lanka," the State Department said on Monday.

In addition, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said in a new alert that Americans should avoid all travel to Japan and advised anyone who does have to visit the country get fully vaccinated prior to traveling there.

"Because of the current situation in Japan even fully vaccinated travelers may be at risk for getting and spreading COVID-19 variants and should avoid all travel to Japan," the CDC said.

This news comes several months before the Olympic Games are set to be held in Tokyo in July. The Olympics were already postponed once due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

