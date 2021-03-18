US Warns Any Entity Involved in Nord Stream 2 Pipeline Risks Being Sanctioned- State Dept.

The US State Department is warning companies involved in the construction of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline that they are at risk of being sanctioned and should abandon their work immediately, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2021) The US State Department is warning companies involved in the construction of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline that they are at risk of being sanctioned and should abandon their work immediately, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Thursday.

"The Biden Administration is committed to complying with that legislation," Blinken said in a press release. "The Department reiterates its warning that any entity involved in the Nord Stream 2 pipeline risks US sanctions and should immediately abandon work on the pipeline."

The Biden administration is closely monitoring efforts to complete the pipeline and evaluating the entities involved in the Nord Stream 2 project, Blinken said.