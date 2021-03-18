UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Warns Any Entity Involved In Nord Stream 2 Pipeline Risks Being Sanctioned- State Dept.

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 18th March 2021 | 10:43 PM

US Warns Any Entity Involved in Nord Stream 2 Pipeline Risks Being Sanctioned- State Dept.

The US State Department is warning companies involved in the construction of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline that they are at risk of being sanctioned and should abandon their work immediately, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2021) The US State Department is warning companies involved in the construction of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline that they are at risk of being sanctioned and should abandon their work immediately, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Thursday.

"The Biden Administration is committed to complying with that legislation," Blinken said in a press release. "The Department reiterates its warning that any entity involved in the Nord Stream 2 pipeline risks US sanctions and should immediately abandon work on the pipeline."

The Biden administration is closely monitoring efforts to complete the pipeline and evaluating the entities involved in the Nord Stream 2 project, Blinken said.

Related Topics

Nord

Recent Stories

US Assessing How to Loan Doses of AstraZeneca Vacc ..

54 seconds ago

UN on Biden's Remarks on Putin: We Always for Prom ..

55 seconds ago

Canada's Safety Chief Says Iran Jet Crash Report ' ..

57 seconds ago

NATO Surveillance Aircraft, Service Members Join N ..

58 seconds ago

Hungary Plans to Speed Up Vaccine Rollout to Reach ..

26 minutes ago

EU regulator says AstraZeneca vaccine 'safe and ef ..

26 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.