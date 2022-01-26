UrduPoint.com

US Warns Belarus Of NATO Force Posture Shift If Involved In Ukraine Invasion - State Dept.

US Warns Belarus of NATO Force Posture Shift if Involved in Ukraine Invasion - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2022) The United States has made clear to Belarus that it would face a swift response, including NATO force posture changes in neighboring countries, should Minsk be involved alongside Russia in an invasion of Ukraine, US State Department spokesperson Ned price said.

"Just as we've been clear with the Russian Federation about the severe costs that would befall them were this to move forward, in recent days we've also made clear to Belarus that if it allows its territory to be used for an attack on Ukraine it would face a swift and decisive response from the United States and our allies and partners. We would, if an invasion were to proceed from Belarus, if Russian troops were to permanently station on their territory, NATO could well have to reassess our own force posture in the countries that border Belarus," Price said during a press briefing on Tuesday.

