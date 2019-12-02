US Warns Citizens in Turkey of Risk of Terror Attacks During Upcoming Holidays - Embassy

The United States is warning American citizens in Turkey to remain vigilant during the upcoming holiday season due to the heightened risk of terrorist attacks in the country, the US Embassy in Ankara said in a statement on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2019) The United States is warning American citizens in Turkey to remain vigilant during the upcoming holiday season due to the heightened risk of terrorist attacks in the country, the US Embassy in Ankara said in a statement on Monday.

"During the holiday season, security measures in Turkey remain heightened due to the existence of terrorist groups, inspired by violent extremist ideology throughout Europe, who continue plotting possible attacks on Turkey," the statement said.

The embassy warned that terrorists continue to focus on tourist locations, shopping malls, airports, clubs, restaurants, places of worship, transportation hubs and other soft targets frequented by Westerners.

American citizens should exercise increased vigilance at holiday festivals and locations with large crowds, review their personal security plans, and monitor local media for updates, the alert said.