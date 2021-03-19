UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Warns Entities Involved In Nord Stream 2 To 'immediately Abandon Work'

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 19th March 2021 | 12:59 AM

US warns entities involved in Nord Stream 2 to 'immediately abandon work'

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken called Thursday for "any entity involved" in the controversial Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project between Russia and Germany to disengage "immediately" or face US sanctions.

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2021 ) :US Secretary of State Antony Blinken called Thursday for "any entity involved" in the controversial Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project between Russia and Germany to disengage "immediately" or face US sanctions.

In a statement, he said President Joe Biden's administration was "committed to complying" with the law passed in 2019 and extended in 2020 by the US Congress that provides for sanctions.

"Nord Stream 2 is a bad deal -- for Germany, for Ukraine, and for our Central and Eastern European allies and partners," Blinken said, reiterating Washington's long-standing opposition to the $11 billion gas pipeline running under the Baltic Sea.

He denounced it as a "Russian geopolitical project intended to divide Europe and weaken European energy security."The State Department "is tracking efforts to complete the Nord Stream 2 pipeline and is evaluating information regarding entities that appear to be involved," he added.

Accused by many elected officials, especially Republicans, of not taking action with punitive measures provided by law, Blinken reiterated the US "warning that any entity involved in the Nord Stream 2 pipeline risks US sanctions and should immediately abandon work on the pipeline. "

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Europe Washington Germany Nord Congress Gas 2019 2020 Billion Opposition

Recent Stories

Etisalat approves 49% ownership of non-UAE nationa ..

1 hour ago

AED745.27 bn in fund transfers between UAE banks i ..

1 hour ago

Pakistan, Kuwait agree on roadmap for bilateral fu ..

1 hour ago

UK's Post-Brexit Foreign Policy Amounts to Continu ..

2 minutes ago

Dr Anwar Siddique's funeral prayer offered at Fais ..

2 minutes ago

Natural disasters occurring three times more often ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.