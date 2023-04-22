UrduPoint.com

Muhammad Irfan Published April 22, 2023 | 03:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2023) The United States has handed four EU countries a list of expensive dual-use goods that Russia allegedly seeks to purchase in circumvention of sanctions, the Financial Times reported, citing US officials.

Brian Nelson, the US treasury under secretary for terrorism and financial intelligence, has recently traveled to Germany, Italy, Austria and Switzerland to discuss with the countries' authorities methods Russia allegedly uses to bypass export restrictions to acquire goods valuable for its military-industrial complex, the report said.

"Russia is throwing a lot of resources at circumventing our sanctions," a US official told the Financial Times, adding that even some nations that had officially joined the sanctions were "falling short on actions to ensure that Russia can't exploit their companies and banks to equip its military.

"

The list of goods Moscow allegedly seeks to purchase in circumvention of sanctions includes optics, semiconductor converters, voltage and power measuring equipment, as well as user-programmable gate arrays, the news outlet reported. At the same time, Washington did not specify in production of what weapons these items were used, according to the Financial Times.

In late February, EU sanctions envoy David O'Sullivan told the news outlet that the European Union was deeply concerned over the recent increase in exports to Russia's neighboring countries and its allies, adding that goods supplied to them might end up in Moscow. In this regard, O'Sullivan reportedly visited these countries to discuss the issue and convey the Western position on the unacceptability of sanctions evasion.

