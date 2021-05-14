UrduPoint.com
US Warns Extremists May Seek To Exploit Easing Of COVID-19-Related Restrictions - Advisory

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 10 seconds ago Fri 14th May 2021 | 11:30 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2021) The US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) National Terrorism Advisory System issued a bulletin on Friday that indicated a heightened threat environment due to the potential for violent extremists to exploit the lifting of COVID-19-related restrictions.

"Violent extremists may seek to exploit the easing of COVID-19-related restrictions across the United States to conduct attacks against a broader range of targets after previous public capacity limits reduced opportunities for lethal attacks," the DHS said.

However, the DHS pointed out that they do not have information about any specific, credible threat.

