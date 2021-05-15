UrduPoint.com
US Warns Extremists May Seek To Exploit Easing Of COVID-19-Related Restrictions - Advisory

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2021) The US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) National Terrorism Advisory System issued a bulletin on Friday that indicated a heightened threat environment due to the potential for violent extremists to exploit the lifting of COVID-19-related restrictions.

"Violent extremists may seek to exploit the easing of COVID-19-related restrictions across the United States to conduct attacks against a broader range of targets after previous public capacity limits reduced opportunities for lethal attacks," the DHS said.

However, the DHS pointed out that they do not have information about any specific, credible threat.

The DHS said the restrictive measures such as lockdowns in response to the coronavirus pandemic had previously limited the number of large public gatherings for extremists to target. The ongoing easing of restrictions reintroduces opportunities for extremists to carry out attacks.

Social media and malign foreign influences play a significant role in creating the heightened threat environment in the United States, the DHS said, reminding the public that terror groups like the Islamic State (banned in Russia) have been working to inspire homegrown violent extremists.

