US Warns Heath Firms Against Price Fixing During Coronavirus Epidemic - Attorney General

Mon 09th March 2020 | 11:40 PM

Firms that make products such as face masks, sterile gloves, respirators and diagnostic tests face criminal prosecution and stiff penalties if they collude to set prices for items used to battle the novel coronavirus epidemic, US Attorney General William Barr said in a press release on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th March, 2020) Firms that make products such as face masks, sterile gloves, respirators and diagnostic tests face criminal prosecution and stiff penalties if they collude to set prices for items used to battle the novel coronavirus epidemic, US Attorney General William Barr said in a press release on Monday.

"The Department of Justice stands ready to make sure that bad actors do not take advantage of emergency response efforts, healthcare providers or the American people during this crucial time. I am committed to ensuring that the [Justice] Department's resources are available to combat any wrongdoing and protect the public," Barr said.

Barr pointed out that individuals or companies that fix prices or rig bids for personal health protection equipment such as sterile gloves and face masks could face criminal prosecution.

Competitors who agree among themselves to allocate market shares for public health products could also be prosecute, Barr added.

The Justice Department's recently announced Procurement Collusion Strike Force will also be on high alert for collusive practices in the sale of such products to Federal, state, and local agencies, according to the release.

