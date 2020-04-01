UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Warns Hungary On 'undue' Rights Restrictions Over Virus

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 01st April 2020 | 07:42 PM

US warns Hungary on 'undue' rights restrictions over virus

The United States on Wednesday warned Hungary against restricting human rights and press freedom after parliament gave nationalist leader Viktor Orban sweeping powers due to the coronavirus pandemic

Washington,(APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2020 ) :The United States on Wednesday warned Hungary against restricting human rights and press freedom after parliament gave nationalist leader Viktor Orban sweeping powers due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"As governments around the world respond, we urge them to avoid undue restrictions on essential human rights and fundamental freedoms, including the ability of the free press to provide information to the public about the crisis and the government's response," a State Department spokesperson said when asked about Hungary.

"Unduly restricting these rights and freedoms would harm the public's trust in us as leaders, at a time when trust is most needed," the spokesperson said, without criticizing Orban by name.

The State Department called for all emergency measures to target only the COVID-19 pandemic, which has spread rapidly around the world.

"Governments should ensure such powers are restricted to the period of time needed to address the current crisis and lifted as soon as they are no longer needed."Orban, a nationalist who has often thumbed his nose at the rest of the European Union, was on Monday granted the power to rule by decree until his government decides the emergency is over.

Related Topics

World Parliament European Union United States Hungary All Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

DGCX Gold Futures trading volumes increase

15 minutes ago

AJK President strongly condemns unprovoked firing ..

20 minutes ago

Hira Mani cares

41 minutes ago

Positive cases of Coronavirus in AJK increase to 9 ..

3 minutes ago

Iraq oil earnings slashed in half in March after p ..

3 minutes ago

Secretary local government orders to relaunch anti ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.