US warns Hungary on 'undue' rights restrictions over virus

Washington,(APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2020 ) :The United States on Wednesday warned Hungary against restricting human rights and press freedom after parliament gave nationalist leader Viktor Orban sweeping powers due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"As governments around the world respond, we urge them to avoid undue restrictions on essential human rights and fundamental freedoms, including the ability of the free press to provide information to the public about the crisis and the government's response," a State Department spokesperson said when asked about Hungary.

"Unduly restricting these rights and freedoms would harm the public's trust in us as leaders, at a time when trust is most needed," the spokesperson said, without criticizing Orban by name.

The State Department called for all emergency measures to target only the COVID-19 pandemic, which has spread rapidly around the world.

"Governments should ensure such powers are restricted to the period of time needed to address the current crisis and lifted as soon as they are no longer needed."Orban, a nationalist who has often thumbed his nose at the rest of the European Union, was on Monday granted the power to rule by decree until his government decides the emergency is over.